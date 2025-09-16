The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Tuesday announced that it will spend 2 trillion won ($1.44 billion) over five years to strengthen support for people with disabilities, including measures such as doubling public sector jobs and expanding support for housing and care.

By 2030, the city will spend 340 billion won each year to support citizens with disabilities, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said, addressing “jobs and steady income” as their most urgent need.

Currently, an average of 5,000 jobs are available each year, he said. But the numbers will be increased to 7,000 by 2027, to eventually create 12,000 public sector jobs for people with disabilities by 2030, he added.

A new vocational school specializing in developmental and cognitive disabilities for those aged 15 and older will also be established by 2030, offering courses in ICT and other future industry sectors driven by emerging technologies.

The city also pledged to expand housing support for people with disabilities from 336 to 500 households by 2030. The number of group homes offering care services for those with disabilities will also expand from the current 150 to 250 in the next five years.

For the first time in South Korea, the city government said it will fund early cancer screenings for people with severe disabilities, citing their low participation in medical exams. Seoul will cover costs for stomach cancer screenings from age 30 and colorectal cancer screenings from age 40.

Also by 2030, taxis that can accommodate wheelchairs without having to fold them will be rolled out, reaching a total of 1,000 vehicles in the next five years. By 2032, all buses in Seoul will be converted to low-floor models.

The city government will also support the installation of ramps at 8,000 small shops around the city, such as pharmacies and convenience stores, and ensure that all pedestrian crossings are equipped with audio signals for the visually impaired by 2030.