Rookie singer opens up about embracing what makes you 'you,' standing out boldly

Rocking long black boots, a sleek skirt and a silver cropped top, Young-bin radiates confidence and energy far beyond her rookie status.

She has more to offer than just her bold attitude: There's also the good music. And with her music ready to shine, the 24-year-old was counting down the days to her debut.

"I am overwhelmed that my dream has come true. It still doesn't quite feel real yet, and I am trying my best to enjoy these moments as much as possible," Young-bin told The Korea Herald on Sept. 10 during an interview at Herald Square in Seoul.

Her debut track, "Freak Show," written by Park Jin-young, founder and chief producer of K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment, is about celebrating individuality, talking about how she is not afraid to show off what makes her different from everyone else. The song hits music platforms Wednesday evening.

Young-bin and Park first met in November last year as a participant and judge, respectively, on KBS competition "The Ddanddara," where Young-bin finished runner-up. She signed with Innit Entertainment, a subsidiary of JYP Entertainment.

"It is about embracing what makes you 'you' and standing out boldly. In that regard, I think I am a freak. So, the moment I heard the song, it instantly clicked — I knew it was going to be mine," she said, laughing.

"I personally really love pop as a genre. And I feel most confident and shine the most when singing and dancing. That is why I believe that pop dance songs best fit my personality and abilities and help put out the best version of myself," the singer added.

She aimed to make the song and performance "feel fresh" and unlike what people would expect from a female soloist with strong dance moves and bold lyrics — showing her "freak" side. The stage allows her to let loose, be bold, daring and expressive, which is why she sees herself as a "freak," she added.

Young-bin said that she trusts that being genuine and sincere will help her connect with a wider audience, hoping to follow in the footsteps of K-pop stars Lee Hyo-lee and Blackpink's Jennie.

"I'd be lying if I said I feel no pressure about debuting, releasing songs and how I do on the music charts. But if I move forward consistently without rushing, following my own pace and rhythm rather than being pressured to keep up with others or external expectations, I can see myself performing on big stages," Young-bin said.