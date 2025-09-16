Riize will host a stand-alone concert at Tokyo Dome in February, label SM Entertainment confirmed Tuesday.

The six-member act will go live at Tokyo Dome on Feb. 21-23, less than 2 1/2 years after debuting, and will do so at the earliest stage in the career for a K-pop boy group, SM added.

The bandmates first shared the news with the audience at their live show held at Yoyogi Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday, the first day of the three-show gig.

Riize drew 33,000 fans through last week’s Tokyo show and will continue its “Riizing Loud” tour with two shows in Bangkok this weekend.

Meanwhile, the band marked its second debut anniversary last week with a 100-million-won donation in the name of its fandom community. The donation will help fund child patients in need.