Woodz will make a comeback on Sept. 24, his agency Edam Entertainment announced Tuesday.

In a teaser trailer, the singer, wearing a black suit, pressed a dangling poster back onto the wall before the camera zooms in to show “Would you be my love?” and the date and time of the album release.

The upcoming set will mark the return of Woodz, who completed his mandatory military service in July. On July 29, he signaled his return with the prerelease digital single “Smashing Concrete."

On Sunday, at a music festival held in Incheon, he gave the audience a taste of the new album, singing a few bars from the main track. It packs the punch of “Drowning,” he said, referring to the song that gained popularity after he performed it on a music show while enlisted.