Ive will launch international tour “Show What I Am” on Oct. 31, agency Starship Entertainment announced Monday.

The group will kick it off with three shows in Seoul. The trip will be its second and is expected to be larger than the first, “Show What I Have,” which began in October 2023 and took the six members to 28 cities around the world before coming to an end with a two-date encore concert in Seoul in August last year.

Ive wrapped up promoting its fourth EP “Ive Secret” that came out last month. The six-track set was fronted by “XOXZ” that earned it three trophies on television music chart shows at home.

Its third album in Japan “Be Alright,” also released in August, topped Oricon’s Daily, Weekly and Weekly Combined Album Rankings and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of Japan.