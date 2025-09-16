Enhypen hit the 100 million streams mark on Spotify with “Brought the Heat Back,” agency Belift Lab said Tuesday.

The B-side track from the group's second studio album, “Romance: Untold,” is its 14th song to reach the milestone. The funky and upbeat tune was released in July 2024 as part of the LP that sold over 3 million copies, a first for the septet.

The album notched the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 and spent 17 weeks in total on the main albums chart, while the B-side ranked No. 8 on its World Digital Song Sales Chart.

Meanwhile, the band is slated to wrap up its “Walk The Line” world tour in October. It will visit Singapore for three shows on Oct. 3-5 before holding an encore gig in Seoul on Oct. 24-26.