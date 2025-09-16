"Golden," a track from the animated US film "KPop Demon Hunters," has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the fifth week.

Billboard said Monday in a preview of its upcoming main singles chart that "Golden" retained its No. 1 position this week.

"Golden" is performed by Korean American artists Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami as the fictional girl group Huntr/x in the film. Ejae, a composer who trained at SM Entertainment, and Rei Ami were both born in South Korea.

Teddy and 24, known for their work with major K-pop agency The Black Label, are among the song's co-producers.

After debuting at No. 81, the song has climbed to No. 23, No. 6, No. 4, No. 2 and No. 1. It then slipped back to No. 2 before returning to the top three weeks ago.

"Golden" earned 33.8 million streams (down 2 percent), 26.3 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 19 percent) and 8,000 copies sold (down 11 percent) in the US from Sept. 5-11.

In addition to "Golden," three more songs from the "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack secured top 10 positions. "Your Idol" claimed the No. 4 spot, "Soda Pop" followed at No. 5 and "How It's Done" held firm at No. 8.

The soundtrack also topped the Billboard 200 albums chart, achieving the milestone of hitting No. 1 on both Billboard's main singles and albums charts. (Yonhap)