SEOUL, South Korea , Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korean startup MAS9 has made a rapid entry into the U.S. Taekwondo market, onboarding more than 100 schools within a month of launching its paid SaaS platform. The company's solution is the first business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) digital management system designed specifically for martial arts schools in the United States.

The platform replaces manual administrative tasks—such as tuition collection, overdue payment reminders, and attendance tracking—with a fully automated system. Parents and students also benefit from real-time access to class schedules, training progress, and instructor feedback via MAS9's dedicated mobile app and website.

Building on this momentum, MAS9 will introduce a one-click e-commerce feature in January 2026, giving school owners a new revenue opportunity. Without carrying inventory, owners will be able to launch online shops and sell uniforms, equipment, and merchandise directly to students and parents through the platform. The U.S. Taekwondo merchandise market is estimated at around $400 million, and MAS9's upcoming feature is designed to help school operators capture this demand more effectively..

"MAS9 provides both operational efficiency and financial upside for school owners, which explains the strong adoption we've seen in such a short time," said Dongho Ryoo, CEO of MAS9 USA. He added that the company has been able to accelerate adoption by rapidly incorporating feedback from U.S. school operators, leveraging more than two decades of local market experience.

Looking forward, MAS9 plans to integrate artificial intelligence into its system, with features such as student retention analytics, personalized training content, and financial forecasting tools.

Sang-Youb Lee, CEO of MAS9 said the company's long-term ambition is to build a global Taekwondo business platform. "With 700,000 schools, 1.5 million instructors, and 80 million practitioners worldwide, Taekwondo represents a massive opportunity. Our early success in the U.S. validates our strategy and lays the groundwork for international expansion."