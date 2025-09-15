The National Fire Agency said Monday it has removed Commissioner General Heo Seok-gon from his post after he came under investigation by a special counsel over alleged involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid.

The agency said the decision followed the special counsel's official notification of its investigation, adding that Deputy Commissioner General Lee Young-pal was also dismissed for the same reason.

In their place, Kim Seung-ryong, head of the Gangwon Fire Headquarters, was promoted to deputy commissioner general and will serve as acting commissioner until a new chief is appointed, the agency said.

Heo and Lee were reportedly booked as suspects in connection with former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min's order to cut off power and water supplies to media outlets during the Dec. 3 martial law declaration. (Yonhap)