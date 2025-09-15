Final goodbyes: Pet funerals become part of Korean life

진행자: 홍유, Tannith Kriel

기사 요약: 반려동물 장례 서비스가 한국에서 점차 확산되면서 수요가 늘고 서비스도 다양해지고 있다. 하지만 여전히 지역별로 이용 가능 여부가 차이가 크고, 비용이 높아 접근성이 떨어지는 문제는 남아 있다.

[1] Kim Ji-hyun, a woman in her 30s from Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, said goodbye last year to Kong, her 17-year-old Maltese. She visited a pet funeral home in a nearby city, equipped with a crematorium, to hold a final farewell for her longtime companion.

crematorium: 화장터

companion: 동료

[2] The ceremony for Kong closely resembled a typical Korean funeral for a person. The dog was gently washed, wrapped in hemp cloth and placed in a wooden coffin by a funeral home staff member dressed in black mourning attire.

hemp: 대마

coffin: 관

mourning: 애도

attire: 복장

[3] Kim’s family gathered in a private room, where the coffin was laid on an altar and a large screen displayed photos of Kong. Cremation began about half an hour later, after which the remains were placed in an urn.

altar: 제단

cremation: 화장

remains: 유해

urn: 유골함

[4] Pet funerals are becoming common, supported by a pet-owning population that has grown to 15.46 million, representing 29.9 percent of the country. The practice now covers a wide range of animals, from dogs and cats to turtles, parrots and even goldfish.

represent: 대표하다

cover: 다루다; 포함하다

기사원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10568451

