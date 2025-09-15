Doosan Robotics has opened the country's largest collaborative robot research and development laboratory in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, the company said Monday. The Doosan Robotics Innovation Center will lead the development of intelligent robot solutions and humanoids and advancement of robotics hardware while crafting robot-specialized artificial intelligence and securing software capabilities. About 80 R&D personnel, accounting for 40 percent of Doosan Robotics' total number of employees, will be assigned to the 6,600-square-meter facility. Doosan appointed Oh Chang-hun, formerly chief technology officer at Toss Securities, to lead the new unit. (Doosan Robotics)