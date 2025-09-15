Bae Jinyoung will mark a new chapter as a solo singer with a fan concert in Seoul, agency Aura Entertainment said Monday.

He invited fans to the live show, “Begin, Young,” that will be held on Nov. 8-9.

Bae left the group CIX in August 2024 after his contract with C9 Entertainment expired, and has been preparing to resume the solo career he put on hold when he joined the band in July 2019.

He first came into the spotlight as a member of Wanna One, a project boy group that disbanded in January 2019. In between the two stints, he dropped a solo physical single, “Hard to Say Goodbye.”

Separately, the four remaining CIX members showed their support for Bae at a media conference last week to introduce the group's eighth EP “Go Chapter 1: Go Together,” saying that they remain close.