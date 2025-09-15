South Korean thriller about unemployed manager who eliminates job competitors wins newly created prize at Toronto International Film Festival

South Korean director Park Chan-wook's satirical thriller "No Other Choice" won the International People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, festival organizers announced.

The newly established award, determined by audience vote, recognizes the most popular feature film from outside North America. "No Other Choice" beat out runner-up "Sentimental Value" from Norwegian director Joachim Trier and third-place finisher "Homebound" by India's Neeraj Ghaywan.

Based on Donald E. Westlake's 1997 novel "The Ax," the dark comedy follows Man-soo, a middle-aged manager at a paper manufacturing company who takes extreme measures to secure new employment after being abruptly fired.

Lee Byung-hun stars as Man-soo alongside Son Ye-jin, with supporting performances from Park Hee-soon, Lee Sung-min, Yum Hye-ran and Cha Seung-won.

The film, which made its North American debut at Toronto in the gala section, currently holds a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 38 reviews. It marks Park's 12th feature film and his third collaboration with Lee.

"No Other Choice" will open the 30th Busan International Film Festival on Wednesday before its South Korean theatrical release on Sept. 24. The film previously screened at the Venice Film Festival in late August.

The festival's main People's Choice Award went to Chloe Zhao's "Hamnet," with Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein" and Rian Johnson's "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" taking runner-up positions.