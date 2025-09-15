Girl group Nmixx is set to bring out its first full album on Oct. 13, its label JYP Entertainment announced Monday.

The group of six will release LP “Blue Valentine” about seven months after its fourth EP “Fe304: Forward." The album concluded its “Fe304” series that weaved a narrative of a fantastical journey ending in reality.

On Nov. 29-30, the six members will host their first stand-alone concert, which is speculated to be the beginning of their first international tour.

The group held a fan meetup in July, a first since its debut in 2022, after its fan concert tour “Nmixx Change Up: Mixx Lab Tour." The six-month gig took it to six cities in Asia, two in Australia and three in Latin America.