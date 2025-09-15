Suga of BTS logged 100 million YouTube views with the music video for “Haegeum,” according to label Big Hit Music on Sunday.

This is his third solo music video to achieve the feat, following the music videos for “Agust D” and “Daechwita.”

“Haegum” is the main track from his first solo full-length album, “D-Day,” which was released in 2023. The hip-hop tune incorporates "haegeum," a traditional Korean string instrument, which in Korean is also a homophone for lifting a ban.

The single hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 58 and topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 100 regions. The 10-track album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and was the final installment of his solo trilogy, which includes two mixtapes.

The artist, who also goes by the name of Agust D, has amassed over 5 billion streams on Spotify as of August.