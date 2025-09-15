The soundtrack for Netflix's global hit animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" has reached No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 albums chart.

The soundtrack achieved a milestone by topping both Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart and the Billboard 200.

According to Billboard's preview released Sunday, the album climbed one spot to No. 1 in its 12th week of release, surpassing Sabrina Carpenter's "Man's Best Friend."

"Golden," a track from the soundtrack, has held the top spot on the Hot 100 for four weeks.

Billboard noted "KPop Demon Hunters" is the Billboard 200's first No. 1 animation soundtrack in 3 1/2 years, following "Encanto" in 2022.

Debuting at No. 8 in late June, the "Demon Hunters" soundtrack steadily climbed the chart as the film's popularity grew. It went on to spend seven nonconsecutive weeks at No. 2 before reaching No. 1 for the first time this week.

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical sales, track-equivalent units and streaming-equivalent units.

During the latest tracking week, the "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack earned 128,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Sept. 11, up 7 percent from the previous week.

Billboard analyzed that the soundtrack boosted its streaming numbers and album sales through sing-along screenings held across the US and the rerelease of a deluxe version of the album.

Elsewhere on the Billboard 200, K-pop boy group Stray Kids' latest studio album, "Karma," ranked No. 8, down four spots from the previous week, with 32,000 album units.

"Karma," which debuted at No. 1, has remained on the chart for three consecutive weeks. (Yonhap)