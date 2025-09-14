Admiral Samuel Paparo Jr., commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, stressed the importance of regional security cooperation in his talks with the defense and foreign ministers of South Korea on Sunday.

Paparo met with Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back at the ministry headquarters in Seoul, where they discussed the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and ways to enhance the South Korea-US alliance.

According to the ministry, Ahn recognized the integral role that the Indo-Pacific Command, which commands and controls the US Forces Korea, plays in ensuring peace and security of the Korean Peninsula and the entire Indo-Pacific region.

Ahn and Paparo agreed that North Korea's improving nuclear and missile capabilities, along with its military cooperation with Russia, pose a great threat to peace in the Indo-Pacific region. They concluded that maintaining a firm combined readiness posture will be important in deterring and responding to the threat.

Ahn and Paparo also reaffirmed the importance of trilateral security cooperation between South Korea, the United States and Japan to protect the peace and security of the region in the face of North Korean nuclear and missile threats.

Earlier in the day, Paparo met with Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and exchanged views on the state of the South Korea-US alliance and the regional security situation.

Cho thanked Paparo for his leadership in contributing to peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and in the rest of the region as the Indo-Pacific commander.

Cho also briefed Paparo on the outcome of the South Korea-US summit from August and asked the admiral to make sure his command would play a role in developing the bilateral ties into a future-oriented, comprehensive strategic alliance.

According to the ministry, Paparo responded that he expects to continue to deepen cooperation with South Korea, calling it a key partner and an exemplary ally.

The two sides agreed that South Korea is an ideal partner that could help revive the US manufacturing sector and that they will work together to implement specific measures in bilateral cooperation in shipbuilding.

Cho and Paparo also recognized the USFK's role in ensuring the peace and stability of the region, and said they will try to maintain a firm readiness posture. (Yonhap)