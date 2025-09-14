The second edition of “Busan, Connected,” an exhibition devoted to emerging artists in Busan, kicked off Tuesday at the Vault Art Museum, a building that served as the vault of the Bank of Korea Busan’s headquarters until 2013.

The show, titled “Next together,” brings together some 20 artists or collectives based in the region, with a winner to be selected through an evaluation of the works on display. A total of 160 artists applied for a contest to participate in the exhibition, organized by the city government.

The final winner will be given the opportunity to exhibit their works in a solo presentation at the Preview Art Fair 2026 in Seoul, an art fair for new galleries and artists known as a “gateway” to major art fairs.

The museum consists of four vaults, originally used to store currency, surrounded by a double-walled corridor for surveillance. The exhibition kicked off Tuesday and runs through Oct. 10.