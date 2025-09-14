Four years after his death from illness, the remains of former President Chun Doo-hwan, who led a coup in 1979, repressed pro-democracy movements, including the 1980 Gwangju Democratic Uprising, and reopened the era of military dictatorship over the next decade, have yet to find a resting place.

A representative of Chun's bereaved family was quoted as saying by Yonhap News Agency that there are "discussions over ways to keep his body permanently at the front yard of the house he lived" in Seodaemun-gu of western Seoul.

Chun ruled South Korea from 1980 to 1988. He was later convicted of insurrection, homicide and bribery, as the Supreme Court upheld his life sentence from the lower court in April 1997. This record of crime stripped Chun of his eligibility to be buried at a national cemetery in South Korea, despite having been president.

Chun was pardoned by the then-President Kim Young-sam in December 1997, but Chun's responsibility to pay penalty charges of over 220 billion won ($157.8 million) was not lifted. At the moment he died in 2021 from cancer, Chun still owed some 86 billion won to the country.

A high court trial is underway over whether Chun's house in Seodaemun-gu, which is currently owned by his widow Lee Soon-ja, should be reclaimed by the deceased and confiscated by the government to pay off his liabilities to the state, as the prosecution argued that Chun had attempted to conceal assets.

Earlier in February, a district court dismissed the claims that the asset owned by Chun's wife should be returned to Chun, indicating that Chun's liabilities had disappeared following his death.

Of nine former presidents in South Korea who passed away, Chun and his successor Roh Tae-woo are both denied burial in a national cemetery. Roh, president from 1988 to 1993 following a democratic election, was also involved in Chun's military coup in 1979. He is buried in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

Buried in the Seoul National Cemetery in Dongjak-gu in southern Seoul are Syngman Rhee, Park Chung-hee, Kim Young-sam and Kim Dae-jung.

Choi Kyu-hah's body rests at Daejeon National Cemetery. Yun Po-sun's remains are buried in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, along with his ancestors. Roh Moo-hyun was laid to rest in his hometown of the village of Village near Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province.