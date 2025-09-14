Former Marine Corps Commandant Kim Kye-hwan appeared before a special counsel team Sunday over alleged interference in an initial probe of the 2023 death of a young Marine.

The retired three-star general is suspected of being involved in the alleged interference in the military probe of the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun, who drowned while searching for torrential rain victims in July 2023 without safety gear.

Kim arrived at the team's office in southern Seoul but declined to answer questions from reporters. It was his fourth appearance following two in July and another Saturday.

The team has been looking into allegations that former President Yoon Suk Yeol burst into a rage during a meeting of senior presidential officials in July 2023 after learning the initial probe blamed a senior Marine commander for Chae's death.

Kim had initially denied telling the top Marine investigator in charge of the initial probe of the episode about Yoon. During a court hearing on July 22, however, he acknowledged for the first time that he had heard about Yoon's alleged outburst of anger.

The court also rejected an arrest warrant for Kim that day, citing the lack of risk of flight or evidence tampering. (Yonhap)