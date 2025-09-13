A Marine Corps sergeant died Saturday after being shot in the head at a unit on an island off the country's west coast, military officials said.

The Marine was found bleeding from the forehead at his post on Daecheong Island in Incheon, about 30 kilometers west of Seoul, according to the Marine Corps. He was pronounced dead around 9 a.m. before he could be taken to a hospital.

It was not immediately clear whether the sergeant shot himself or was hit by an accidental discharge. Investigators are also trying to determine whether the bullet was a live round or a blank.

"The Marine Corps military police and Incheon police will investigate the case together," a Marine official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media.

The death is the latest in a series of firearm-related incidents in the military.

On Aug. 23, an Army sergeant first class at a front-line guard post died by suicide with his rifle. On Sept. 2, a captain at the Korea Army Academy in Yeongcheon also killed himself with a rifle. On Monday, a sergeant from an Army communications unit in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, was found dead in a dormitory after leaving a note saying he had been bullied. (Yonhap)