US raid on Hyundai-LG battery plant in Georgia sparks outcry in Korean communities

진행자: 홍유, Tannith Kriel

기사 요약: 조지아주 현대-LG 배터리 공장에서 미 이민당국의 급습으로 상당수 한국인을 포함한 475명의 노동자가 구금되자, 주미 한인 커뮤니티에서는 한국 기업의 미국 내 노동법 미준수 관행을 비판하거나, 미국 정부의 과도한 단속이 한국 기업의 투자 위축으로 이어질 것을 우려하는 등 다양한 반응이 이어지고 있다.

[1] US immigration authorities' detention of 475 people, most of them South Koreans, at the construction site of a battery plant in Georgia on Thursday, sparked mixed reactions within Korean communities in the United States.

detention: 구금

spark: 촉발하다

[2] The raid on the Hyundai Motor Group–LG Energy Solution joint-venture was the largest immigration enforcement raid during the second Trump administration.

raid: 급습

enforcement: 집행

[3] On MissyUSA, one of the largest online communities for Korean Americans, the story quickly became a trending topic, drawing dozens of comments. Many posters said they “saw it coming,” noting that South Korean companies often operate with limited regard for US labor rules and rely on subcontractors.

rely on: ~에 의존하다

subcontractor: 하도급업체

[4] “Despite the US government giving several warnings, they went through with it, so Thursday’s event was predictable,” one commenter wrote. They added that acquaintances had told them the company had anticipated the raid and initially ordered workers not to come in, only to call them back when it seemed safe.

predictable: 예측 가능한

acquaintance: 지인

