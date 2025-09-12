Parnas Hotel Co. will open its newest flagship property, The Westin Seoul Parnas, on Monday, introducing a new standard of urban wellness in Gangnam, one of the most popular destinations in Seoul.

With 564 guest rooms, including 144 Club Rooms and a top-floor Westin Club lounge, the hotel blends luxury accommodations with advanced wellness features and rich Korean cultural aesthetics. Designed in collaboration with global brand Westin, the hotel represents a major partnership between Parnas and Marriott International.

“Hotels today are more than places to sleep — they're where people maintain their routines and recharge,” said Yeo In-chang, CEO of Parnas Hotel Co., during a press conference Friday ahead of the hotel’s grand opening. “Wellness is a universal value, and The Westin Seoul Parnas is our answer to that need in the heart of the city.”

The hotel features South Korea’s first Digital Customer Experience model, which includes a “Smart Butler” mobile platform offering personalized services, real-time facility updates and in-room controls.

The interior was designed by Cheng Chung Design, reflecting traditional Korean sensibilities through neutral tones, natural materials and warm curves. The hotel’s lobby lounge, The Logue, was inspired by Korea’s jungjeon, or royal quarters. Staff uniforms, designed by acclaimed Korean designer Minju Kim, combine natural motifs with the elegance of Korean aesthetics, further deepening the cultural narrative.

The wellness theme extends to dining and fitness. The two-story Cosmopolitan Fitness Club spans over 6,000 square meters and includes high-end Technogym equipment, a golf swing analyzer and an augmented reality putting system. Dining venues include On:Table, focusing on seasonal Korean ingredients, and Asian Live, offering five authentic Asian cuisines under one roof.

At the top of the hotel, the Westin Club provides panoramic views of the Han River and Bongeunsa Temple. With curated dining throughout the day and private meeting spaces, it is Korea’s largest hotel club lounge.

As the first Korean company to operate both InterContinental and Marriott brands, Parnas is committed to bringing unique, wellness-centric experiences rooted in Korean tradition.

"We are also continuously expanding our independent brands. Building on our experience and expertise, we are further expanding into new business areas. We are currently preparing for the entrusted operation of the high-end senior residence 'Soyo Hannam.' Parnas Hotel aims to evolve into a company that delivers new value and special experiences in the everyday lives of our customers,” said Yeo.