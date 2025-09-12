Virtual idol group Plave's concert to proceed as planned in November

Music concerts at Gocheok Sky Dome will go ahead as scheduled, despite upcoming repair works at the domed stadium following a safety check by the Seoul Facilities Corporation, which revealed issues with the roof structure.

The public corporation said Friday that the inspection found that 23 spots of the roof steel structure joints were deformed, and the length of the floorboard hangings was insufficient for the crossing catwalk.

These problems are considered "major defects" under the Act on the Safety and Maintenance of Public Structures. To address the issue, the corporation said it would post warning signs and inform the public to ensure safety.

The corporation added that it plans to carry out repair work Oct. 14-24 and again Jan. 20 to March 14 next year, while ensuring that scheduled cultural and sports events at Gocheok Sky Dome are not disrupted.

Until the reinforcement work is completed, the corporation will reduce the roof's load limit for stage equipment such as lighting and speakers from 45 tons to 22.5 tons, and restrict access to certain sections of the venue.

An official at Vlast, the management agency of the virtual K-pop idol group Plave, told The Korea Herald that the group's concert set for Nov. 21-22 at the venue will "proceed as planned," adding that the agency has heard nothing about cancellation or postponement from the corporation.

Seoul Facilities Corporation CEO Han Kook-young said in a press release that Gocheok Sky Dome will have an AI- and IoT-based safety monitoring system installed on its roof by 2026 to continuously ensure its structural safety.