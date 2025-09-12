26-year-old singer hopes to show everything that makes her who she is in 10-track package

Aiming to show her own musical world, Chaeyoung of Twice released her first full-length album titled "Lil Fantasy Vol. 1" on Friday, becoming the fourth member of the girl group to debut as a soloist.

"This album represents the little world within me, filled with my tastes, thoughts and attitude, offering a more authentic glimpse of who I am. I wanted to show that this is only the beginning, and that I will continue to grow and mature in new directions," the 26-year-old said in a statement released by JYP Entertainment, her management agency.

Leading the 10-track package is the track "Shoot (Firecracker)," along with B-sides "Avocado (feat. Gliiico)," "Band-Aid," "Girl," "Ribbons (feat. Sumin and Jibin of Y2K92)," "Downpour (feat. Fliiico)," "BF," "Shadow Puppets," "My Guitar" and "Lonely Doll Waltz."

Chaeyoung pointed out that the title track reflects her personal ambitions as a soloist, noting that the song invites everyone to set off fireworks, enjoy the party and celebrate together.

Speaking about the music video for "Shoot (Firecracker)," the singer said she tried to pepper it with jazzy elements to give it a stylish and sophisticated touch, not to mention the energetic dance moves. Parts of it are also inspired by the dance scenes of the '80s and '90s, adding a retro feel.

"Unlike being in a team, my solo project solely reflects my identity and individuality -- everything that makes me who I am. This album was carefully created over a long period of time," the singer said, expressing hope that her album will land well with music listeners.

"I also feel encouraged and supported with my album because my group members also appreciated the style and vision I tried to mold in my music. Seeing them feel just as proud of the work as I do, it gave me confidence," she said in the statement.