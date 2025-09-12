Chaeyoung of Twice is bringing out her first solo effort, the LP “Lil Fantasy Vol. 1,” on Friday.

“It feels as if I'm opening a box of my cherished collection,” she confided, adding that she devoted time to preparing the album.

The 10-track album bares everything that defines her, Chaeyoung mused, jam-packed with her tastes, thoughts and attitude. She chose “Shoot (Firecracker)” as the focus track as she wanted a danceable tune to front the album, and put together choreography inspired by dance music from the 1980s and 90s.

Chaeyoung is the fourth member of the nine-member group to release a solo set and does so on the heels of the success of “Takedown,” which she sang with Jeongyeon and Jihyo for the soundtrack of the Netflix hit “KPop Demon Hunters.” Thanking everyone, she said she felt so lucky for the timing and felt “only gratitude.”