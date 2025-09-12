Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol on Friday highlighted the importance of the role of ministry officials stationed abroad amid rising global economic uncertainty, urging them to maintain close communication with host governments, businesses and investors.

Koo made the remarks during a video conference with ministry officials based at South Korean embassies in key countries, including the United States, China and members of the European Union, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

"During times of elevated external uncertainty, the role of overseas financial officials on the front line of economic diplomacy becomes even more important," Koo said.

He further urged the officials to engage closely with local governments, businesses and investors to help strengthen trust in the South Korean economy.

During the meeting, the minister also presented the Lee Jae Myung administration's five-year economic development blueprint, which aims to build what it calls a "super-innovation economy," the ministry said. (Yonhap)