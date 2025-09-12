The first edition of the Color in Music Festival is landing in Incheon in November.

The 2025 Color in Music Festival, hosted by Billboard Korea and organized by Feeling Vive, is a new event that puts K-pop at the center while also promoting the diversity of Korean music genres and artists -- from rock and ballads to hip-hop -- to audiences worldwide.

It will be held at Paradise City Culture Park in Incheon, Nov. 1-2.

The name "Color in Music" reflects the festival's commitment to diversity, embracing differences in age, gender and musical taste. More than just a concert for one generation or a specific fandom, the show aims to create a shared space where people from all walks of life can come together through music.

With more details to follow, the two-day event will feature top K-pop idols alongside musicians from the hip-hop, ballad and rock scenes, according to the organizer. The lineup for the event will be announced on the organizer's social media accounts.

"As K-pop continues to captivate audiences worldwide, this festival provides a stage for talented artists across genres. By uniting diverse musical styles, it will showcase the strength of Korean music and create an experience that brings together people of all generations," an official from Billboard Korea said in a press release.