Aespa will roll out two retakes of its new song “Rich Man” on Friday, announced label SM Entertainment.

It will deliver an English-language version of the catchy dance tune as well as another version featuring Iranian-Dutch singer and songwriter Sevdaliza.

“Rich Man” is the title track of the group’s sixth EP, which was unveiled last week. The six-track album received 1.1 million preorders and is likely to become the quartet’s seventh million-selling record. It topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 14 regions as well as a series of music charts abroad.

On Friday, the four idols will appear live on “Good Morning America” on ABC in the US and will further discuss the new album on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."