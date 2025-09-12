Babymonster dished out details about its forthcoming second EP “We Go Up” on Friday.

A poster released by the group shows a grainy, black-and-white image of a city in striking contrast to the group's name and the album's release date in neon green.

The EP's titular track is a hip-hop tune brimming with energy, accompanied by three B-side tracks. Its release comes almost a year after the group's first album “Drip,” which entered the Billboard 200.

Only six members will be promoting the new album, however, as Rami has yet to resume her activities. She has been taking time off since May for health reasons and was absent from the Asian and North American legs of the group’s tour. The six members are set to perform in Seattle, the tour's final stop, on Friday.