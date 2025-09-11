President Lee Jae Myung has appointed a law firm partner as the new ambassador to the United Nations, a source said Thursday.

The appointment of Cha Ji-hoon, a lawyer with the law firm Hwawoo, has been finalized as it does not require "agrement," a diplomatic process in which the host country's consent is sought, a presidential official told Yonhap News Agency.

The appointment came shortly before Lee is scheduled to deliver an address at the 80th session of the General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York on Sept. 23.

Cha reportedly has ties with Lee, having passed the national bar exam in the same year, 1986, and reportedly participated in the same academic society during the post-exam training period.

He was also part of Lee's defense team in 2020 when Lee, then Gyeonggi governor, was granted a retrial on a previous conviction for official election law violations.

Cha earned a bachelor's degree in law from Seoul National University and a master of laws from American University in the United States. (Yonhap)