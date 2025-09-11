LG Energy Solution has pledged to ensure the safe transport of detained workers released in Georgia, funding a Korean Air charter flight valued at around $1 billion.

“We sincerely apologize for the distress caused to our employees, partners and their families due to the recent events,” the company said in a statement. “We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support and cooperation from the Korean government and officials in both Korea and the US, and for the swift release of the detainees along with the careful measures taken to address concerns such as reentry penalties.”

The company stressed its commitment to thorough follow-up procedures to guarantee the safe return of the detainees to Korea and to support their recovery.

Those with health issues will be placed in first- and business-class seats on the charter flight, with each detainee assigned a dedicated LG Energy Solution representative for personal assistance. For foreign-national employees, the company will also provide full support for accommodation and return flights to their home countries.

“We will strengthen our management systems to proactively prevent and effectively respond to potential issues at overseas sites, minimizing any impact on business operations,” the company added.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, of the 317 South Koreans detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) — employees of LG Energy Solution and its subcontractors — 316 are scheduled to return to Korea on the chartered flight departing from Atlanta at noon local time Thursday, alongside 14 other workers. One individual has chosen to remain in the US.

The individual, whose identity has not been disclosed, reportedly plans to seek legal recourse to prove the legitimacy of their stay through judicial proceedings.

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Ministry announced that the chartered flight had been delayed by one day, citing reasons from the US without elaborating.

On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met with US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Mark Rubio in Washington to discuss the release. Cho confirmed that the US had agreed to transfer detainees to the airport without handcuffs and assured that they would face no penalties if they return to the US in the future.