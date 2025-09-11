The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety on Thursday announced its successful hosting of the Global Bio Conference 2025 in Seoul last week, under the theme “Bio, Navigating Infinite Possibilities.”

The three-day event — held Sept. 3-5 at the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in southern Seoul — brought together about 4,530 participants, including 94 experts from 21 countries, alongside representatives from academia, the pharmaceutical industry and regulatory authorities.

The conference, marking its eleventh year, provided a platform to share the latest research, development and regulatory trends, and discuss strategies for future growth.

It highlighted the latest developments in advanced biopharmaceuticals, covering quality management trends and global regulatory harmonization, and reviewed cases of emerging vaccine platforms such as self-amplifying RNA.

Emerging challenges amid rapid technological advances, such as artificial intelligence and regulatory considerations to expand patient access, were also addressed.

Global regulatory cooperation was another focal point. Officials from Europe, Australia, Ecuador, Japan, Thailand and other countries joined the global regulators workshop to share practices on approval and review systems, policy updates and collaborative initiatives.

The head of Ecuador’s regulatory authority attended to request effective implementation of the reference system to accelerate the approval of Korean medicines, while a dedicated session with pharmaceutical firms explored strategies for entering Latin American markets.

The Food and Drug Safety Ministry commented that it will continue to support the conference as a leading platform for global regulatory cooperation, while promoting the competitiveness of Korean biopharmaceuticals and supporting them in achieving early entry into overseas markets.

A total of 11 one-on-one meetings between Korean companies and overseas regulators were held during the conference, aiming to support their global market expansion and address industry challenges.