"왔어?"는 한국어 특유의 정서와 상황 맥락이 담긴 표현으로 한국에서는 매우 자주 사용되지만 영어로 직역하면 어색하거나 다른 의미로 오해될 수 있어 자연스럽게 번역하기 어렵습니다.

영어에서는 비슷한 의미를 상황에 맞춰 다양한 방식으로 표현합니다.

"Hello" or "Glad you could come!"

Translated directly, this is usually an absurd question. Of course we've come! We're here!

Often, the easiest option is just "hello." Perhaps at a party or event, a near direct translation might be appropriate, but as an exclamation: "You came!" or perhaps "Glad you could come!" These expressions imply there was some doubt over whether the person would come, and happiness that they did.

"왔어?"를 직역하면 보통 이상하게 들려요.

"당연히 왔지! 우리가 여기 있잖아!" 이런 반응이 나올 수 있어요.

그래서 대부분은 그냥 "안녕"(Hello" or "Glad you could come!") 정도로 인사하는 게 제일 자연스러워요.

파티나 행사 같은 자리라면, 거의 직역에 가까운 말도 쓸 수 있어요. 예를 들어 "왔구나!"나 "와줘서 고마워!" 같은 표현이죠.

이런 말들은 그 사람이 정말 올까 살짝 걱정했는데, 와줘서 기쁘다는 감정을 담고 있어요.

“Good to see you” or “Glad you could make it”

Spoken sincerely, “Good to see you” or “Glad you could make it” are nice, neutral expressions. For an old friend or someone who can take a ribbing, precede those phrases with a Midwestern classic like “There’s that old so-and-so!” or “Speak of the devil!”

“Good to see you”나 “Glad you could make it”은 진심으로 상대방을 반갑게 맞이하는 데 쓰이는 따뜻하고 무난한 표현이에요.

친한 친구나 농담을 주고받을 수 있는 사이에는 그 앞에 미드웨스트식 농담을 붙이기도 해요. 예를 들면: “거기 그 늙은 누구누구 왔네!” (There’s that old so-and-so!) 또는 “호랑이도 제 말 하면 온다더니!” (Speak of the devil!) 같은 말이죠. 이런 표현은 정겹게 놀리면서 반가움을 표현하는 방식이에요.

"Hey!" or "Hi!"

There are so many ways to greet people when they show up, but you can't go wrong with a classic "Hey!" or "Hi!" If you're feeling sassy, try "Look at what the cat dragged in." This implies the new arrival looks disheveled or tired, but can also be used playfully to tease a friend.

식당, 파티, 집 등 어디에서든 사람을 맞이할 때 쓸 수 있는 표현은 정말 다양하지만, 가장 기본인 “Hey!”나 “Hi!” 같은 인사가 가장 무난하고 실패 없는 선택이에요.

조금 장난기 섞인 분위기를 내고 싶다면 “Look at what the cat dragged in”이라는 표현도 있어요.

이 말은 상대가 지쳐 보이거나 헝클어진 모습일 때 농담처럼 쓰는 표현인데, 친한 친구 사이에서는 장난스럽게 놀리는 느낌으로 반갑게 맞이할 때도 사용돼요.

Ed - What's the Word?는 한국어 표현을 영어로 자연스럽게 바꾸기 어려울 때, 코리아헤럴드의 원어민 카피에디터들이 상황에 딱 맞는 자연스러운 영어 표현으로 알려주는 콘텐츠입니다.