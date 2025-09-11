Kweon denies wrongdoing but votes to allow his arrest in show of confidence

The National Assembly on Thursday lifted Rep. Kweon Seong-dong’s immunity from arrest, clearing the way for a hearing on whether to issue a warrant over alleged politcal funding violations.

The motion to approve a special counsel's request to seek the arrest of the lawmaker passed 171-1, with one abstention and two invalid votes. All People Power Party lawmakers boycotted the vote except Kweon, who denies the allegations but voted for the motion, saying he had nothing to hide.

Kweon is suspected of receiving 100 million won ($72,000) in illegal political funds from a then-high-ranking official of the Unification Church in January 2022 — almost two months ahead of the 20th presidential election.

The special counsel reportedly confirmed a message from the church official stating, “I hope what I gave you today will be of help to the presidential candidate (then-presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol).”

Investigators also secured a note from the church official's diary that read “lunch with Kweon Seong-dong” and “one large bill support,” which the team interprets as a reference to the 100 million won payment.

The team found a photo of a box filled with cash on the smartphone of the church official’s wife.

While Kweon admitted to meeting with the Unification Church official, he denied most allegations linked to the illegal political funds during questioning by the special counsel on Aug. 27.

A special counsel team investigating multiple suspicions involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee filed for an arrest warrant for Kweon the next day, citing concerns about potential evidence tampering.

However, because the Constitution stipulates that a sitting lawmaker can only be arrested with the National Assembly’s consent, the Seoul Central District Court requested the Assembly’s approval on Aug. 29.

Once the National Assembly speaker receives a request for consent to a lawmaker's arrest, it must be reported at the next plenary session, and a vote must then be held within 24 to 72 hours of the report.

Although three special counsel investigations into former President Yoon Suk Yeol, his wife Kim Keon Hee, and the death of a Marine during Yoon’s term have involved both current and former lawmakers since their launch in July, Kweon became the first sitting lawmaker to face arrest in the probes.

The Seoul court has yet to announce a date for the arrest warrant hearing.

“The allegations brought against me by the special counsel are entirely false. I served as a prosecutor for 20 years and have been in politics for 16 years. I am not foolish enough to accept illicit funds that would put myself in jeopardy,” Rep. Kweon said in a speech ahead of the vote.

“All the special counsel has in hand is false testimony. I said I would waive my immunity because I am confident and have nothing to hide,” the 65-year-old added.