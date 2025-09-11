Two-day music festival returns to Seoul at Olympic Park in October

As autumn approaches, Seoul readies for one of its most beloved outdoor music festivals, the Grand Mint Festival.

This year, 62 acts will perform across five stages at Olympic Park in Songpa, southern Seoul, from Oct. 18-19.

On Oct. 18, AKMU, Jukjae, Jung Seung-hwan, Paul Kim, George and Kachisan will meet fans on the "Mint Breeze Stage" stage at the Olympic Park's 88 Jandi Madang.

Local rock bands Lucy, Touched, Daybreak, YdBB, Meaningful Stone and Can't Be Blue will hit the "Club Midnight Sunset" stage at nearby KSPO Dome.

Up-and-coming rock bands Silica Gel, Peppertones, Owalloil, JisokuryClub, Television Off, Redoor and Kik will perform on the "Station Stardust by CDF" stage at the Ticket Link Live Arena.

Singer-songwriters So Soo-bin, Jeong Se-woon, Pamungkas, Kim Su-young, Gemini and Woo Ye-rin — all known for their mellow music — will head to the 88 Hosu Lake for the "Loving Forest Garden" stage. Rolling Quarts, Minseo, evenif, Lee Jun-hyung, Confined White and Kisnue will also light up the "Bright Lab" stage at the Olympic Park Haneol Square.

The following day, Isaac Hong, 10CM, MeloMance, Ha Dong Qn, Damons Year and Gogohak will take the "Mint Breeze Stage." For the "Club Midnight Sunset" stage, Younha, CNBlue, Soran, Car, the Garden, Onewe and Hi-Fi Un!corn will perform.

N.Flying, Thornapple, Dragon Pony, The Solution, Wendy Wander, Snake Chicken Soup and Low High Low will headline the "Station Stardust by CDF" stage.

Nerd Connection, Stella Jang, Bumjin, Michael Kaneko, Ken and OuR will grace the "Loving Forest Garden" stage, while Gongwon, Park So-eun, Verycoybunny, Blah, Born in March and Yeon-jeong will light up the "Bright Lab" stage on day two.

Tickets will be available through Nol Ticket starting Monday.