Rain is finally in the forecast for Gangneung, Gangwon Province, as the city experiences its worst drought in recent memory, the state weather agency said Thursday.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, 20 to 60 millimeters of rain is expected to fall in Gangneung and other parts of the eastern coastal region of the province Saturday and Sunday. Northern coastal areas, including Sokcho and Yangyang, could see more than 80 mm.

In Gangneung, the heaviest rainfall is expected to reach around 10 mm per hour, a level considered “moderate” and manageable for outdoor activities with an umbrella. The rain is expected to last for about nine hours in the city.

However, it remains uncertain how much the rainfall will help alleviate the extreme drought.

The area has been designated as a national disaster zone. Tap water is available only during predesignated hours, which have been reduced from six hours to four and then to just 30 minutes in some neighborhoods.

The weather agency cautioned that the location and amount of rainfall remain highly variable, depending on the development and path of the low-pressure system. In particular, precipitation along the east coast of Gangwon, including Gangneung, will depend on whether northeasterly winds move into the region. Gangneung has missed out on recent nationwide showers.

This weekend's rainy weather will begin Saturday afternoon in central and western regions before spreading across the country, forecasters said. Most areas are expected to see rain through Sunday evening.