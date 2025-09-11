Toss Bank said Thursday that the delegation from Vietnam’s Supreme People’s Procuracy visited its Seoul headquarters on Wednesday to learn about South Korea’s achievements in digital innovation and financial cybersecurity.

The Supreme People’s Procuracy, responsible for prosecution and legal compliance supervision in Vietnam, is pushing a nationwide digital transformation initiative, including the establishment of a digital prosecution office.

The visit was organized by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime to study South Korea’s experience in digital transition and cybercrime response.

During their five-day visit, the delegation visited South Korea’s Supreme Prosecutors’ Office, the Ministry of Justice, the Korea Internet & Security Agency, and the Korea Institute of Criminology and Justice. Toss Bank was the only financial institution included in their program.

At the meeting, the two institutions discussed challenges that Vietnam faces in its digital transformation, strategies for combating cybercrime and ways to strengthen security in data-driven case management systems.

Toss Bank CEO Rhee Eun-mi and Chief Information Security Officer Lee Jeong-ha attended the session, while Hoang Minh Tien, director general of the Vietnamese institution, led a delegation of around ten officials.

Toss Bank highlighted its integrated one-app strategy with parent company Toss, which is backed by its industry-leading security framework and response system.

It was the first financial institution to introduce the “Get Interest Now” service, the one-stop combination of “rental deposit loan“ and “housing guarantee insurance” for tenants, and the “Together Loan” program launched in partnership with regional banks.

“It is remarkable that Toss Bank achieved a turnaround in just three years while implementing financial inclusion,” commented Hoang Minh Tien.

“Vietnam has a large, young population with significant potential and is actively pursuing digital transformation. Therefore, we aim to emulate the financial accessibility and security demonstrated by Toss Bank.”

Rhee Eun-mi described "two keywords" she believes are representative of Toss Bank: "availability, to provide customers with access to services around the clock, and consistency, to ensure the same level of service anytime and anywhere.”

“The tangible changes that we have achieved are applicable on a global scale, and we will continue to expand exchanges with international partners to broaden opportunities for cooperation,” she added.