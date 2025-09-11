Boy band The Kingdom announced Thursday that it will bring out a new album on Sept. 23.

It is planning to drop a special album although it has been almost 1 1/2 years since its last, eighth EP “Realize.”

The soon-to-be-released set will feature only five members, as leader Dan was unexpectedly summoned to serve his military duty while preparing the album, explained agency GF Entertainment. He enlisted Tuesday.

A phrase from the announcement poster, “History of Kingdom is Back,” hinted that the special album would carry on the narrative of fantasy based on Eastern culture, unfolded through its first seven mini albums.