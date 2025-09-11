Enhypen amassed 100 million streams on Spotify with “No Doubt” as of Tuesday, agency Belift Lab said Thursday, citing platform data.

The band now has 13 songs that have hit the milestone.

“No Doubt” is the lead single from “Romance: Untold - Daydream -,” a repackage of its second full album “Romance: Untold.” The repackaged album rolled out in November, about four months after the release of the original album.

Selling over 1.4 million copies, the reissue set a record for first-week sales for a K-pop idol group repackage, and the album ranked No. 7 on the Billboard 200.

In the meantime, the septet concluded the European leg of its “Walk the Line” tour last month in Paris. It will fly over to Singapore for three shows next month before the final gigs in Seoul on Oct. 24-26.