Solar of Mamamoo is planning a solo Asia tour, her agency RBW Entertainment announced Thursday.

Under the title “Solaris,” she will go live in five cities in the region. Starting with two shows in Seoul on Oct. 11 and 12, the songstress will have concerts in Hong Kong, Kaohsiung, Singapore and Taipei until the end of November.

Solar is also debuting on the big screen in the movie “The Cursed,” which hits cinemas next week. She attended the media preview of the horror film held in Seoul on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Moonbyul will run a pop-up store in Seoul on Friday, which will be open until Sept. 21. The store is named “Ham Byo Land: Moonlight Adventure,” inspired by her official character Ham Byori, and will offer an exclusive range of merchandise.