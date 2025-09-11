Seven people, including six reserve forces, were injured after the detonator of a practice mine went off earlier this week at an Air Force unit on the southern island of Jeju, officials said Thursday.

The accident occurred during reserve forces training Wednesday, injuring six reservists and one non-commissioned officer, according to the Air Force.

All of them sustained minor injuries, such as scratches and ringing in the ears. They were treated at a nearby hospital and later went home.

The armed service is looking into the exact cause of the explosion.

On the same day, an explosion at an Army artillery unit in the northwestern city of Paju left 10 soldiers injured. (Yonhap)