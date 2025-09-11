President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday called for the military to conduct a thorough probe into an explosion at an Army artillery unit that left 10 soldiers injured.

Lee made the call in a Facebook message after the explosion at the Army unit during training that used a practice shell used to create explosive sound.

"Military authorities should conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause and prepare preventive measures to ensure such incidents do not happen to service members again," Lee wrote.

He also pledged to ensure proper treatment for the injured soldiers and support for their families.

"The government will make every effort to prevent a recurrence and strengthen safety measures," he added. (Yonhap)