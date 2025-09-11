Dear Annie: My wife of 19 years still to this day keeps in contact with her ex-boyfriend from high school.

They dated all through high school, and after they broke up, he ran her through the mud by spreading rumors about her to all her friends.

Fast-forward many years, when we had just gotten married, and by some strange accident, they reconnected. I told her I did not like her communicating with him because he doesn't respect me or our marriage. He used to call her at 2 or 3 a.m. to talk to her and even asked her to go on vacation with him.

Recently, I found out she asked him to come to a music festival that she was attending with some of my friends. I was furious at the fact that she knew I would not approve, yet she did it anyway. I stated to her once more that he does not respect me and that she isn't respecting my wishes. She brushed it off as no big deal. What should I do? -- Frustrated About Wife

Dear Frustrated: Well, I certainly don't blame you for being frustrated! If your wife wanted to stay friends with her ex, then she should have spoken to you about some ground rules. Speaking to him in the middle of the night or behind your back is disrespectful to you and the marriage that you have built with her.

Calmly express to her your point of view, and share some specific requests that would make you more comfortable with the relationship. For example, maybe you want to be included when the two of them see each other, or maybe you want to be in the room when she talks to him on the phone. Or maybe you should tell her that she should not be talking to him in the middle of the night. Seriously, you have to put up with that?

If she's not willing to compromise on her relationship with her ex, then she's compromising your marriage.

애니에게: 제 아내는 결혼한지 19년이 되었지만 아직도 고등학교 때 사귀었던 남자친구와 연락을 하고 지냅니다.

두사람은 고등학교 내내 사귀었고 헤어진 후에 그 남자는 아내의 모든 친구들에게 아내에 대한 나쁜 소문을 퍼뜨려서 아내의 이름을 더럽혔어요.

몇년 후 저희가 막 결혼을 했을 때 어떤 이상한 우연으로 두사람은 다시 연락이 닿았죠. 전 그사람이 저나 저희의 결혼을 존중하지 않기에 그와 연락을 하는 것이 마음에 걸린다고 아내에게 말했습니다. 그사람은 아내에게 새벽 두세시에 전화를 해서 이야기를 하자고 하기도 하고 함께 휴가를 가자고까지도 했어요.

최근 저는 아내가 제 친구 몇명과 함께 가기로 한 음악 페스티벌에 그사람을 불렀다는 것을 알게 되었어요. 제가 찬성하지 않을 것이라는 것을 알면서도 그렇게 했다는 사실에 매우 화가 났습니다. 그사람이 저를 존중하지 않는다는 것 그리고 아내가 제 바램을 무시한다는 것을 다시 아내에게 환기시켰죠. 아내는 별일 아니라는 듯 제 말을 무시했고요. 어떻게 하면 좋을까요? -- 아내에게 불만이에요

불만인 님께: 당신이 불만이신 것도 정말 그럴만하네요! 만약 아내분께서 전남자친구와 친구로 지내고 싶으셨다면 당신과 이야기를 해서 원칙을 세우셨어야합니다. 한밤중에 또는 당신 모르게 그분과 대화를 하는 것은 당신과 두분이 함께 쌓아온 결혼생활을 무시하는 행동이죠.

차분하게 당신의 관점에 대해서 아내분께 말씀을 드리시고 두분의 관계에 대해 당신이 좀더 편안해질 수 있도록 몇가지 구체적인 요구를 말씀해보세요. 예를 들어, 두사람이 만난다면 당신도 그자리에 있고 싶다든가 전화통화를 할 때 아내분과 같은 방에 있고 싶다는가 하는 등이요. 아니면 아내분께 한밤중에는 그사람과 통화를 하지 말라고 하실 수도 있겠죠. 정말로 당신이 그런 것을 참아야 하나요?

만약 아내분께서 전남자친구와의 관계에 있어서 절충을 하려들지 않는다면 아내분은 두분의 결혼을 위태롭게 하는 것입니다.