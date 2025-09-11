Dear Annie: I have struggled with several chronic health issues for over a decade, which often leave me fatigued, in pain or struggling with my memory. Yet because of my age (early 20s), I often get laughed off or dismissed if I bring these up.

It doesn't come from my family, friends or close co-workers, thankfully. They are all compassionate people who know about my health problems to at least some extent, and they understand that if I say I'm having a rough day, it's not me complaining. I'm simply being honest and often managing expectations on what I might be able to do that day. And it's not like I go around proclaiming to the world, "I am the most tired! No one has ever felt pain as I have!" It's the interactions with people I don't know well, or often complete strangers who overhear and butt in with, "Oh, you're absolutely too young to x/y/z! Just wait until you ..."

It angers me to the point of being livid. I have chewed people out about not having asked for their opinion and not butting in to conversations they weren't invited to. I have explained in great detail what I deal with until they are shame-faced and mumbling sheepish apologies. I have argued with people who think that everything I deal with still "isn't enough" to be tired/in pain/forgetful for my age.

It's gotten to the point that I just default to telling even those who I am close to that "I'm great!" when we are out in public or with people I don't know. I don't think I should have to lie, especially to the people I care about. Do you have any thoughts on how I can respond to the people who insist that I'm "too young"? -- Not Too Young

Dear Not Too Young: People's preconceived notions about what you "should" be feeling are not your responsibility. Comments like, "You're too young to have health problems" stem from ignorance and a lack of understanding.

That said, it's worth reflecting on what you hope to achieve by sharing your health struggles. Your personal health is private and really only matters to you, your doctors, and your close friends and family. Sharing it widely can invite a range of responses -- many of which may not be helpful or supportive.

I'm truly sorry to hear about the health challenges you're facing and the pain they cause you. At any age, you deserve compassion from others and, most importantly, from yourself.

Remember, sometimes the best response is no response. Put your well-being first, and protect your energy.

애니에게: 저는 십년 넘게 몇가지 만성 건강문제로 어려움을 겪어 왔고 그로 인해 종종 피곤하거나 아프거나 무언가를 기억하는데 힘들곤 해왔습니다. 하지만 (20대 초반인) 제 나이 때문에 제가 이런 이야기를 꺼내면 상대방은 웃어넘기거나 묵살하는 일이 종종 있어요.

감사하게도 가족들이나 친구들 혹은 가까운 동료들로부터는 그런 일이 없습니다. 그들은 최소한 어느 정도까지는 제 건강문제에 대해 알고 있고 모두들 저를 안쓰럽게 여기죠. 제가 오늘 힘든 날이네라고 하면 그게 제가 그저 불만을 이야기하는 게 아니라는 것도 알고요. 저는 그저 솔직하게 행동하는 것일 뿐이고 가끔은 제가 그날 할 수 있을 거라는 기대치를 조정하는 것이라는 걸요. 그렇다고 제가 온세상에 "내가 제일 피곤해! 나같은 고통을 느낀 사람은 아무도 없어!"라고 외치며 돌아다니는 것도 아닙니다. 제가 잘 모르는 혹은 어떤 경우 "오, 어쩌고저쩌고를 하기에는 완전히 너무 젊어요! 무엇무엇 할 때가 되어 봐야지..."라고 하면서 끼어드는 모르는 사람들을 대할 때의 이야기입니다.

그럴 때면 저는 완전히 뚜껑이 열리는 수준으로 화가 납니다. 당신의 의견을 물은 것이 아니라고 초대받지도 않은 대화에 끼어들지 말라고 사람들에게 따지기도 했어요. 미안한 표정을 지으면서 당황해서 사과의 말을 중얼거릴 때까지 아주 자세하게 제 상황을 설명하기도 했죠. 제가 겪는 모든 것이 제 나이에 그렇게 피곤하거나 아파하거나 기억을 하지 못할 정도로 심한 것은 아니라고 여전히 생각하는 사람들과 말싸움을 하기도 했습니다.

이제는 가까운 사람들에게조차 사람이 많은 밖에 있거나 제가 모르는 사람들과 있을때면 무조건 "너무 좋아!"라고 말해버리는 수준에 이르렀어요. 전 제가 거짓말을 해야한다고, 특히나 제가 아끼는 사람들에게는 그래야한다고 생각하지 않아요. 제가 "너무 젊다"고 우기는 사람들에게 어떻게 대해야할지 의견이 있으신가요? -- 너무 젊지 않아요

너무 젊지 않은 님께: 사람들이 갖는 당신이 "어때야한다"는 선입견은 당신의 책임이 아니에요. "건강에 문제가 있기엔 너무 젊어요" 같은 말은 무지와 몰이해에서 비롯된 것이죠.

그렇기는 하지만 당신이 건강상 겪는 어려움을 공유함으로서 무엇을 얻고자 하는지를 되짚어볼 필요는 있을 겁니다. 당신의 건강에 관한 것은 사적인 것이고 자신과 의사, 그리고 가까운 친구들과 가족들에게만 의미가 있죠.

널리 그것을 알린다면 다양한 반응을 불러일으킬 것이고 그중 대다수는 도움이나 힘이 되지 않을지도 모르죠.

당신이 겪고 계신 건강상의 어려움 그리고 그로 인한 고통에 진심으로 유감을 표합니다. 나이에 상관없이 당신은 사람들로부터 그리고 가장 중요하게는 자신으로부터의 연민을 받아 마땅해요.

어떤 경우 가장 좋은 반응은 무반응이라는 것을 기억하세요. 당신의 안녕을 최우선에 두고 에너지를 아끼세요.