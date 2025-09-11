Dear Annie: I've been dating a wonderful man for three years. He's everything I could want in a partner, and I'm very happy with him. He came out of a long-term marriage that ended in divorce, while I lost my spouse to cancer shortly before we met. For the first year, we kept things casual, but we've been serious about a long-term relationship for the past two years.

Here's the issue: He says he eventually wants to get married, but his actions don't align with that. After three years together, I would think he'd be ready to take that step if he truly wanted to. I, on the other hand, do want to get married again at some point. Other than this, our relationship is outstanding; we share great chemistry, an emotional connection and similar interests. He's the greatest love of my life, and I don't want to jeopardize what we have.

That said, I also feel I deserve a partner who won't hesitate to commit to marriage when the time comes. I don't believe in giving ultimatums, but I'm struggling to reconcile staying with someone who may never want to marry. What would you do in my situation? -- Stay or Go

Dear Stay or Go: If marriage is truly important to you and you sense that he may not share the same desire, it's essential to have an honest and serious conversation with him. Take some time to reflect on why marriage holds such significance for you at this point in your life.

You've described a relationship with so many wonderful qualities -- great chemistry, emotional connection and shared interests. Those are things many married couples would love to have. It sounds like you've built something truly special together.

Keep an open mind and focus on maintaining clear and honest communication. You may find that your relationship can continue to thrive, whether or not marriage is part of the equation.

애니에게: 저는 너무 좋은 사람과 사귄지 3년이 되었습니다. 그는 제가 파트너에게 바랄 수 있는 모든 것을 갖춘 사람이고 저는 그와 함께여서 정말 행복해요. 그사람은 오랜 결혼 생활을 이혼으로 마무리했고 저는 그와 만나기 얼마전에 암으로 남편을 잃었습니다. 처음 일년간은 가벼운 마음으로 만났지만 지난 두해는 장기적인 관계를 진지하게 고려해왔어요.

문제는 이겁니다. 그사람은 종국에는 결혼을 원한다고 하지만 행동이 말과 일치하지 않아요. 함께 3년을 보낸 지금 저는 그사람이 정말로 원했다면 결혼할 준비가 되었을꺼라고 생각합니다. 반면 저는 언젠가는 다시 결혼을 하고 싶어요. 이것만 아니라면 저희 관계는 너무 훌륭하죠. 코드도 정말 잘맞고 감정적으로도 잘 통할 뿐더러 관심사도 비슷하고요. 그사람은 제가 평생 가장 사랑하는 사람이고 저는 지금의 저희 관계를 위태롭게 하고 싶지 않습니다.

그렇다고는 하지만 저는 한편으로 때가 되었을때 결혼이라는 한 발을 내딛는 것을 망설이지 않을 상대를 만날 자격이 있다고 생각해요. 최후통첩을 하는 것을 믿지는 않지만 영원히 결혼을 하기를 원치않을 수도 있는 사람과 함께 있는 것을 받아들이는 것이 힘드네요. 제 상황이라면 어떻게 하시겠어요? -- 함께 있거나 떠나거나

함께 있거나 떠나거나 님께: 만약 결혼이 당신에게 정말 중요하고 남자친구분은 그런 열망을 갖고 있지 않을수도 있다고 느낀다면 솔직하고 진지하게 대화를 해보는 것이 꼭 필요합니다. 인생의 현 시점에서 왜 결혼이 그렇게 중요하게 생각되는지를 짚어보는 시간을 가지세요.

너무 잘맞고 정신적으로도 통하고 관심사도 공유하신다는 좋은 점이 너무 많은 관계를 말씀하셨습니다. 그것들은 결혼한 많은 사람들이 원해 마지않을 점들이죠. 두분은 함께 진정으로 특별한 무언가를 쌓아오신 것 같네요.

열린 마음으로 분명하고 솔직하게 의사소통을 계속하는데 집중하세요. 두분의 관계가 결혼이라는 변수에 상관없이 계속해서 잘 유지되는 것을 발견할지도 모르겠네요.