Dear Annie: I've been best friends for over 50 years now with a girl I was neighbors with growing up. When I was about 12, I remember coming home from her house upset over the way her dad had treated her. He was always very cold and abrupt, and he treated her as less than he did her older sister.

I confided in my parents about this, and they sort of brushed it off. My parents, thinking I had left the room and was out of earshot, started discussing this and I overheard my dad say that it was probably because this man wasn't my friend's real dad. To their shock, I immediately came back into the room and asked what that meant. They tried to backpedal, but I knew what I heard and wanted an explanation. They sat me down and told me that he was not her biological father. They did not give me details as I was only 12, but they did make me promise to never say a word. I have kept that promise for 40 years, even after both her parents passed away.

Now recently, she has informed me of her interest in her family tree and about wanting to have her ancestry done through one of those DNA places. I am now beside myself with guilt! I'm so afraid she's going to discover the truth. On one hand, maybe it would explain her dad's behavior toward her, but on the other hand, how would I react to her telling me if she finds out? Would I admit that I have always known or just act like it's news to me as well? Should I just go ahead and tell her what I know? I certainly don't want to lie to such an important person in my life, but I'm at a loss as to what the right thing to do is. Since becoming an adult, I've spoken to my parents about it, who have explained how this all happened 54 years ago. I have all the information now, but what do I do with it? -- Struggling

Dear Struggling: As a child, you were tasked with an impossible choice: Either betray your parents' trust or your best friend's. Over 50 years later, you're in the same lose-lose situation.

Honesty is usually the best policy — but in this case, it will only hurt her more and potentially demolish your friendship forever. Ultimately, the truth about your friend's father was not yours to share with her. For whatever reason, she is now curious about her family's roots and sounds like she's ready to accept whatever information lies in store. As difficult as it is to continue this charade, your friend will be even more heartbroken if she finds out both her family and her best friend have been lying to her all these years. Be prepared to support her through learning the truth. She's going to need it.

애니에게; 저는 어릴적 이웃이었던 소녀와 이제 가장 친한 친구로 지내온지 50년이 넘었습니다. 제가 12살 무렵 친구의 아빠가 그애를 대하는 방식에 화가 나서 그집에서 돌아온 것이 기억나요. 친구의 아빠는 늘 매우 차갑고 퉁명스러웠고 친구의 언니보다 그애를 소중하게 대하지 않았죠.

저는 부모님께 이런 얘기를 했지만 부모님은 별일 아니라는 식으로 넘기셨어요. 제가 방에서 나가서 못들을 것이라고 생각하시고 부모님은 여기에 대해 이야기하기 시작했고 저는 아빠가 이사람이 제 친구의 친아빠가 아니라서 그런게 아닐까라고 하시는 걸 들었습니다. 부모님에게는 너무 놀랍게도 저는 곧바로 방으로 돌아와서 무슨 말이냐고 물었죠. 두분은 말을 바꾸려고 했지만 저는 제가 무슨 말을 들었는지 알았고 설명을 해달라고 했어요. 두분은 절 앉혀두고 친구의 아빠가 사실은 생부가 아니라고 말씀하셨습니다. 제가 겨우 12살이었기에 자세한 말씀은 하지 않으셨지만 절대 아무말도 하지 말라고 약속을 하게 하시긴 했죠. 저는 그 약속을 40년간 지켜왔어요. 친구의 양친이 모두 돌아가신 뒤에도요.

그런데 최근 친구가 자기 집의 가계도에 그리고 DNA로 가족들에 대해 알아보는 것에 관심이 생겼다고 알려왔습니다. 저는 지금 죄책감으로 제정신이 아닙니다! 저는 친구가 진실을 알게될까봐 너무 두려워요. 한편으로는 친구를 대한 아빠의 행동을 설명해줄지도 모르지만 또 한편으로는 친구가 알게되면 제게 그 이야기를 할때 어떻게 반응해야 하죠? 늘 알고 있었다고 인정해야할지 아니면 저도 처음 듣는 것처럼 굴어야할까요? 그냥 눈 딱감고 제가 아는 걸 털어놓아야할까요? 단연코 제 삶에 있어 이렇게 중요한 사람에게 거짓말을 하고 싶지는 않지만 무엇이 옳은 일인지 갈피를 잡을 수 없습니다. 성인이 된 뒤 이 문제에 대해서 부모님과 이야기했었고 두분은 54년전 무슨 일이 있었는지 모두 설명해주셨어요. 지금 저는 모든 걸 알고 있지만 그걸 어떻게 해야할까요? -- 곤경에 빠진 이

곤경에 빠진 님께: 당신은 어린아이일때 불가능한 선택을 했어야만 합니다. 부모님과 가장 친한 친구 둘 중 한쪽의 신뢰를 져버려야 하는 것이었죠. 50년도 넘은 지금 똑같이 양쪽 모두 부정적인 결과를 낳을 상황에 놓였죠.

보통은 정직이 최상의 방책이지만 이 경우 솔직함은 친구분에게 더 상처만 될 뿐이고 영원히 두분 사이를 망쳐놓을 가능성도 있습니다. 궁극적으로 친구분의 아버지에 관한 사실은 당신이 친구분에게 공유할 내용은 아니었어요. 어떤 이유에서건 친구분이 현재 가족의 뿌리에 대해 호기심을 느끼고 계시고 거기에서 무엇을 알게되든 받아들일 준비가 된 것처럼 보이네요. 이렇게 위장하는 것을 계속하시는 것이 어렵기는 하겠지만 지난 오랜 세월동안 자신의 가족과 가장 친한 친구가 모두 자신에게 거짓말을 했다는 것을 알게 된다면 친구분은 더욱 상심이 크실 거에요. 친구분이 진실을 알게 된다면 옆에서 힘이 되어줄 준비를 하세요. 친구분께 필요할 테니까요.