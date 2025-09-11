Dear Annie: How do I convey to my adult married children that I do not like being around my ex for the holidays? My son lives several states away, and he invited my daughter and her family, my ex, and my wife and me for Thanksgiving together. This will be the first time in close to seven years that I will see both of my children together for a holiday.

My daughter has had Christmas at her home every year since my granddaughter was born. We are invited, but my ex is always there. I think holidays should be happy occasions, at a minimum, so maybe we could rotate years. But that does not happen. I am dreading Thanksgiving and being around her. She puts in digs at me or, in my opinion, wants to start a fight when everyone else is out of earshot. I consider her a lying, cheating, adulterous witch.

I want to spend time with my kids, just not with her around. My daughter-in-law and son-in-law have had disagreements with her in the past. My letter is long enough; I could go on and on. -- Avoiding Ex

Dear Avoiding Ex: The best way to convey to your adult children that you would not like to be around your ex for the holidays is to tell them that. But understand that might mean less time with your kids.

You really have two choices: Ignore the chatter and negativity that is your ex-wife for the sake of spending more (quantity) time, or spend less time -- but quality time -- with your kids without your ex making rude remarks.

Regardless of what you decide, she is going to be in your life. It's best to try to let go and forgive some of the anger you have toward her for her adultery. Not for her sake, but for yours.

애니에게: 어떻게 하면 성인이 되어 결혼한 자식들에게 명절을 전처와 함께 보내는 것이 싫다는 걸 전할 수 있을까요? 제 아들은 여러 주(州)를 건너 살고 있고 추수감사절을 맞아 제 딸과 그 가족, 제 전처 그리고 제 처와 저를 모두 초대했습니다. 명절에 아이들 둘을 함께 보는 것은 칠년 가까이만에 처음일 거에요.

딸아이는 손녀가 태어난 후로는 매년 크리스마스를 자기 집에서 보내왔죠. 저희도 초대를 받지만 전처도 늘 거기 있습니다. 저는 명절은 최소한 기분좋은 행사가 되어야한다고 그러니 어쩌면 격년으로 가면 어떨까 생각해봅니다. 하지만 그런 일은 일어나지 않죠. 저는 추수감사절이 그리고 전처와 같은 곳에 있어야한다는 것이 두렵습니다. 그여자는 저를 폄하하고 제가 보기에는 아무도 듣지 못할 때면 싸움을 걸어오려고 해요. 제 눈에 그여자는 거짓말을 늘어놓고 바람을 피우는 간통녀입니다.

저는 제 아이들과 시간을 보내고 싶지만 그저 전처가 함께 있지 않기를 원해요. 며느리와 사위도 그녀와 부딪힌 적이 있고요. 제 편지는 충분히 길었네요. 할 말은 끝이 없지만요. -- 전처 기피중

전처 기피중 님께: 성인인 자녀분들에게 명절에 전처분과 함께 있고 싶지 않다는 이야기를 전할 최선의 방법은 그렇다고 말씀하시는 겁니다. 그럴 경우 자녀분들과 보낼 시간이 줄어들 수도 있다는 것은 양해하셔야겠지만요.

당신에게는 실질적으로 두가지 선택지가 있습니다. 절대적인 시간을 자녀분과 더 많이 함께 하기 위해 전부인의 시끄러움과 부정적인 기운을 무시하던가 아니면 무례한 말을 하는 전처없이 아이들과 더 적지만 충만한 시간을 보내던가죠.

당신이 어떤 결정을 내리든 그녀는 당신의 삶에 남아있을 겁니다. 불륜을 저지른 것에 대해 당신이 그녀에게 갖고 있는 분노의 일부를 내려놓고 용서하려 해보는 것이 최선일 거에요. 그녀가 아니라 당신을 위해서요.