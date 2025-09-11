Dear Annie: I have three children, a son and two daughters. I am a widow, and my family has always been close and caring. My son lives in the same city as I do. He's very caring and checks on me every day.

My daughters live out of town, about two hours away. My oldest daughter and her husband come about once a month. They are very attentive. My youngest daughter has always been very close, and she would come often. She is divorced and has four grown children and five grandchildren. Her former husband was having an affair and she divorced him six years ago. I think the affair took her by surprise.

She has since met someone new. He's a very nice man, and they have an exclusive relationship. In the past, she came about every six weeks, and we talked daily. But now she seldom comes to visit.

I have helped her financially, doing things for my grandchildren and for her, paid for her divorce, bought furniture and other necessities. She says that nothing happened to cause her not to come and visit as before.

I had hip replacement surgery several years ago, and I have to use a walker. I no longer drive. She came in late January and spent a night, and that is the only time I have seen her this year. She does call almost every day.

I don't understand the change in her behavior. I miss her and the rest of the family does as well. Do you have any suggestions? -- Missing My Daughter

Dear Missing My Daughter: It sounds like you have a wonderful relationship with all three of your children. It's easy to get lost in the duties of everyday life -- especially in a new relationship -- so I would give your daughter the benefit of the doubt. It sounds like she really is busy.

If you want to see more of your daughter, consider inviting her and her new boyfriend over more frequently, rather than just counting on her to drop by on her own initiative. No need to go all out on hosting; a simple, "I miss you, come over for pizza on Friday night!" could be all it takes. If she repeatedly rejects your offer, it might benefit you to open up about your feelings and tell her how much her visits mean to you, especially if she is calling you almost daily.

애니에게: 제게는 자식이 셋 있습니다. 아들 하나, 딸 둘이죠. 저는 남편과 사별을 했고 저희 가족은 늘 가깝게 서로를 아껴왔어요. 아들은 저와 같은 도시에 살고 있습니다. 그애는 정말 다정하고 매일 제 안부를 확인해요.

딸들은 두시간 정도 떨어진 도시 외곽에 살고 있고요. 큰딸은 남편과 한달에 한 번 정도 저를 보러 옵니다. 두사람은 많이 신경을 써주죠. 작은딸은 늘 저와 사이가 좋았고 자주 방문하곤 했습니다. 그애는 이혼을 했고 장성한 아이 넷과 손주 다섯을 두었죠. 그애의 전남편은 바람을 피웠고 딸아이는 6년전 그와 이혼했습니다. 남편의 부정에 좀 충격을 받은듯 같더군요.

그후로 딸애는 새로운 사람을 만났어요. 아주 좋은 사람이고 서로에게 충실한 관계죠. 전에 작은딸은 6주에 한번 정도 저를 보러 왔고 매일 통화를 했습니다. 하지만 이제 그애는 거의 오지 않아요. 저는 경제적으로 작은딸에게 도움을 주어왔습니다. 손주들과 딸애가 필요로 하는 일들을 해주고 이혼 비용을 대줬고 가구와 다른 필요한 것들을 사줬죠. 전처럼 찾아오지 않는 것에 특별한 이유가 있는 것은 아니라고 해요.

저는 몇년전에 고관절 치환 수술을 받았고 보조기를 사용해야 합니다. 운전도 더이상 안하죠. 작은딸은 1월말에 와서 하루 자고 갔고 제가 올해 그애를 본건 그때 딱 한번이었어요. 거의 매일 제게 전화를 하긴 하지만요.

저는 왜 그애가 달라졌는지 이해가 되지 않습니다. 저도 다른 가족들도 그애를 보고 싶어해요. 제안해주실게 있을까요? -- 보고싶은 내 딸

보고싶은 내 딸 님께: 세 자녀분 모두와 정말 좋은 관계를 유지하고 계신 것 같네요. 일상에서 할 일을 하다보면 다른 것을 놓치기 십상이죠. 특히 새로운 사람을 만나게 되면요. 그러니 저라면 따님의 말을 믿어주겠어요. 정말 바쁘신 것 같아 보이고요.

만약 따님을 더 보고 싶으시다면 따님이 알아서 들러주기를 기대하시는 것보다 새 남자친구와 함께 좀더 자주 초대해보시는 건 어떨까요. 지나치게 뭔가를 준비하려고 하실 필요없이 간단히 "보고싶은데 금요일 저녁에 피자 먹으러 와!"라고만 하셔도 됩니다. 만약 계속 따님이 초대를 거절한다면 당신의 생각을 솔직히 보여주고 따님의 방문이 얼마나 의미있는지 말씀하시는 것도 도움이 될지 모르겠네요. 거의 매일 따님이 전화를 하신다니 더욱이요.