Dear Annie: I don't even know where to begin. I've been seeing this girl "Angie" for eight months now. She is everything to me. I fell in love with her right away, and she said she loved me first within the first month.

But now, I get yelled at for basically everything I say. Like today, I called her for the first time at 2:30 p.m. and she answered the phone saying, "What do you want?" I ask what she's up to and she says, "It's none of your business" and then goes, "I'm done talking now." This is a typical conversation for us.

Annie, I never cheated on this girl. I have always treated her well. Is it cheating if I just quit talking to her and start looking for someone else? The crappy part is that I don't want anyone else. But I'm not sure how much longer I can put up with this. — Should I Stay or Should I Go

Dear Should I Stay: Before you start looking for someone else, you need to tell Angie the relationship is over. Just because she isn't treating you well doesn't mean you should stoop to her level.

As for not wanting anyone else, you'll never know until you start looking. You'd be amazed at what a clean break and a little bit of time can do.

애니에게: 저는 이야기를 어디서 시작해야할지조차 모르겠습니다. 저는 "앤지"라는 여자친구와 만난지 이제 8개월이 되었습니다. 그녀는 제게 정말 소중한 사람이에요. 저는 그녀와 한눈에 사랑에 빠졌고 만난지 한달도 채 안되서 그녀는 제게 먼저 사랑한다고 했죠.

하지만 이제 그녀는 거의 제가 무슨 말을 해도 소리를 지릅니다. 오늘처럼 제가 오후 두시반에 처음 전화를 했더니 여자친구는 "원하는 게 뭐야?"라면서 전화를 받았어요. 뭘 하고 있냐고 묻자 "네가 상관할 바 아니야"라고 하면서 "이제 할 말 없어"라고 하더군요. 이것이 저희의 일상적인 대화입니다.

애니, 저는 이 친구를 두고 바람을 피운 적도 없습니다. 늘 그녀를 잘 대해줬죠. 만약 제가 그녀와 이야기하는 것을 그냥 포기하고 새로운 누군가를 찾아나선다면 바람을 피우는 걸까요? 문제는 제가 다른 누구도 원치 않는다는 거에요. 하지만 이런 상황을 얼마나 더 참을 수 있을지 모르겠습니다. -- 함께 있어야 할까 아니면 떠나야 할까

함께 있어야 할까 님께: 다른 사람을 찾기 시작하시기 전에 당신은 앤지에게 두 분의 관계가 끝났다는 것을 이야기하셔야 합니다. 그분이 당신에게 함부로 대한다고 해서 당신도 그 수준으로 낮아져야 한다는 의미는 아니에요.

다른 사람을 원치 않는다는 점에 있어서는 찾아보기 전에는 아무도 모르는 일이죠. 깔끔하게 관계를 정리하고 약간의 시간을 갖는다면 그 결과에 놀라실 겁니다.